REDnote considered a second option amid the TikTok ban in the US, started banning the content and accounts related to LGBTQ+. The TikTok refugees have already confirmed that their accounts have been suspended, and content has been removed on the REDnote following the restrictions imposed by the platform. TikTok is set to be banned on January 19, 2025 (Sunday), as the Joe Biden-signed law will be enacted on the same day. The platform is said to be accessible to some users; however, new downloads on Apple's Appstore and Google Playstore will be banned. Amid this, Xiaohongshu's REDnote hit the number spot in the US App Store due to increasing downloads by users in the US. What Is REDnote? All About the Chinese App Gaining Popularity As Potential TikTok Ban in US Forces Users To Seek Alternatives.

REDnote Banned LGBTQ+ Accounts and Content on Platform as Users Looked For TikTok Alternative

JUST IN: TikTok alternative RedNote is banning content and accounts related to LGBTQ+ "TikTok refugees have already noted restrictions on RedNote that have resulted in their content being removed or their accounts being suspended, including for mentioning LGBTQ+ identities." pic.twitter.com/jGUUiRxN1Q — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 15, 2025

REDnote No.1 in US App Store

Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, has hit #1 on the US App Store following news of a possible TikTok ban on January 19th. pic.twitter.com/CwIXgtPEfO — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 13, 2025

LGBTQ+ Related Content and Accounts Banned on TikTok Alternative RedNote

JUST IN: TikTok alternative RedNote is banning LGBTQ+ related content and accounts. pic.twitter.com/1Gf8QTMULu— Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)