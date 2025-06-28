Sony India announced that its Sony ZV-E10 and Sony ZV-E10 II cameras will be available in White colour options. The Sony ZV-E10 II are mirrorless vlogging cameras with a 26MP APS-C format Exmor R CMOS sensor and the capability to record 4K videos at 60 fps with 10bit recording. Sony ZV-E10 has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor with one-touch background blurring, clear voice recording and many other features. Sony ZV-E10 II price in India on Amazon is INR 92,490 and Sony ZV-E10 price is INR 52,490. iPhone 17 Series Price Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Sony ZV-E10 and Sony ZV-E10 II Available in White Colour in India

Now available in India on @amazonIN — the ZV-E10 & ZV-E10 II in white. Your favorite vlogging cameras just got a stylish new look. Designed for creators, the sleek & lightweight white models offer complete creative freedom. Know more: https://t.co/cBYdAAJ1w3 #CreateWithSony pic.twitter.com/D0V9KFtm0K — Sony India (@sony_india) June 28, 2025

