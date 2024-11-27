Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has introduced its “Direct to Cell” feature, which enables connectivity for LTE phones without additional hardware or apps. Users can send messages, make calls, and access data anywhere under the sky, eliminating the need for traditional cell towers. Elon Musk described the innovation as “alien-level technology,” which highlighted SpaceX’s advanced engineering behind the satellite-based internet service. Starlink Gets FCC Approval for US Commercial License To Provide Supplemental Coverage From Space.

Elon Musk Says, ‘SpaceX Is Alien-Level Technology’

SpaceX is alien-level technology https://t.co/OKjN0FvKba — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

