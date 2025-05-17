Stellar Blade PC version will launch via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 11, 2025. Ahead of the official launch, the Stellar Blade PC game has achieved remarkable popularity among the gaming community due to its stunning visuals and combat style. It has ranked in the second spot globally on Steam after Counter-Strike 2. Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game based on a progressing story that allows fast-paced combat and has RPG elements. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, May 17, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Stellar Blade PC on Steam Ranked Second in Pre-Orders

Stellar Blade PC pre-orders are currently ranked #2 globally on Steam. We sincerely and deeply thank all our USERS for the incredible support, and kindly ask for one more step of help as we strive to carry our vision even further.🙂‍↕️#StellarBlade #STEAM #StellarBladePC… pic.twitter.com/BTuR2bUJhx — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)