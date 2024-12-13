Elon Musk announced that Tesla rolled out a new ability that would help EV owners drive from their house in one complex city to another house in a different complex city. The Tesla CEO responded to a user (@WholeMarsBlog) on X. The user posted on the X platform that he recorded an FSD 13.2 driving from Los Angeles to San Diego without any interventions. Whole Mars Catalogue shared a screenshot of the 133 miles that were travelled on AutoPilot. Tesla Cars Coming To India Soon? Elon Musk-Run Company Reportedly Resumes Search for Showroom in Delhi.

Elon Musk Announced Tesla Owners Could Drive From One City to Another on AutoPilot

Your Tesla can now drive you from your house in one complex city to another house in a different complex city https://t.co/gnJgtv7aRS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

