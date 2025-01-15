Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly sit together at Donald Trump's inauguration event. The duo are known for their rivalry against each other regarding various points on which they disagree, such as AI, social media policies, etc. Musk previously announced a cage fight with Zuckerberg and criticised his stance on free speech. Elon Musk does not have Facebook and Instagram accounts, and Mark Zuckerberg cannot be found on the X platform. However, the election of Donald Trump has brought the two tech billionaires together, as they are reportedly set to attend his inauguration event, likely hinting at a shift in their relationship despite their past disagreements. US SEC Sues Billionaire Elon Musk, Saying 'He Didn’t Disclose Twitter Ownership on Time Before Buying It, Underpaid at Least USD 150 Million'.

Elon Musk to Sit Together With Mark Zuckerberg at Donald Trump's Inauguration

BREAKING: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly sit together at Donald Trump’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/pTCjTrcOyO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)