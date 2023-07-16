The Twitter server seemed to be down for several users, as many complained of being unable to load tweets on Saturday evening. Some users reported that they are being shown "Cannot Retrieve Tweets" on the feed. According to Downdetector, the website that tracks outages, the Twitter outage was first reported at 7:55 pm. There is no official comment from Twitter on the issue yet. Twitter To Soon Share Ad Revenue From Profile Page Views, Says Elon Musk.

Twitter Down Yet Again

Twitter Outage:

Something wrong with Twitter again?#TwitterDown — Брат (@B5001001101) July 16, 2023

Twitter Down:

Twitter Suffers Outage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)