On Thursday, #TwitterDown started to trend on the social media platform after a few users were unable to use Twitter or even view tweets. One user said, "Showing me an error of over capacity & search results are not shown" while another user wrote, "Account directly Log out." However, the microblogging site started working once again after being down for a few minutes. Meanwhile, netizens flooded Twitter with complaints and memes as soon as #TwitterDown started trending.

There seems to be some problem with Twitter. Showing me an error of over capacity & search results are not shown. Checking if the problem is with my browser or others too?#TwitterDown?? Error - Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Tweeted from App! — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) July 14, 2022

Is #TwitterDown ? Account directly Log out. Is there anyone who is getting the same issue? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7TQtdk8HHk — pritam saswade (@Pritam7171) July 14, 2022

Seems like there was a #TwitterDown for a few minutes. — Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) July 14, 2022

#Twitterdown Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down: pic.twitter.com/6tuKOWWPjD — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 14, 2022

Me coming back onto Twitter after thinking I’d been banned #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/vqYnJYmSyB — » (@thfckizza) July 14, 2022

POV: Twitter goes down but you’re Sebastian Vettel and don’t use social media so all good😎 #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/wmxuE822tN — out of context Sebastian Vettel (@ocsebvettel) July 14, 2022

