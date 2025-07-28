A shocking incident has come to light in the United States, where a three-year-old foster care child passed away while in state custody after being left in a hot car. The unfortunate incident occurred in Birmingham, Alabama. The child was later identified as Ke’Torrius Starkes Jr, who passed away following a supervised visit with his father. Police officials said that Starkes was "accidentally left inside of a vehicle while in the care of a third-party contracted worker through the Department of Human Resources". It is learnt that the worker reportedly got food and did other errands while leaving the toddler in the scorching hot car. "The provider has terminated their employee. Due to confidentiality, DHR cannot comment further regarding the identity of the child or the exact circumstances," an Alabama DHR spokesperson said. Hot Car Death in US: Toddler Dies in Back Seat As ‘Drunk’ Mother Passes Out in Vehicle Amid Scorching Weather in California.

Toddler Dies After Being Left in Hot Car by Child Services in US

NEW: 3 year old foster care child passes away while in state custody after being left in a hot car in Birmingham, Alabama. Infuriating. Ke’Torrius Starkes Jr. passed away following a supervised visit with his father. According to police, Starkes was “accidentally left inside… pic.twitter.com/ksCJdKW3xa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)