Elon Musk announced working on a new way to make creative viral videos fast. He posted about the latest development of possibly a tool, in-app feature or a new platform on X platform. He asked people to guess what it could be called. The tech billionaire previously teased about re-introducing 'Vine', an app that allowed users to create viral videos but was shut down in 2017 by Twitter (before Musk's takeover). However, Elon Musk's xAI recently launched Grok 4 and said that upgraded image and video generation capabilities would be launched soon. Amid this, Musk's X also launched XChat for users in June 2025. Time will tell whether it will be launched as a standalone app or an in-app service. Netizens said that Musk hinted at Grok's video capabilities, which may turn anime-style images into short videos. Elon Musk Hints Vine’s Return Amid TikTok Ban in US, Says ‘We’re Looking Into It’.

Elon Musk Said 'Working on New Way to Make Creative Viral Videos Fast'

Working on a new way to make creative viral videos fast called … ✨ Imagine ✨ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2025

Grok Could Generate Anime Style Images and Convert Them to Short Video

Thanks for confirminghttps://t.co/ENgjAnnVpq — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)