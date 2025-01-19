Elon Musk, the tech billionaire may be bringing back the short-video app Vine. On January 19, 2025, Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor, suggested bringing back Vine in a post and tagged Musk, and said, “I think it’s time to bring it back.” Elon Musk responded to the post and said, 'We’re looking into it,' generating excitement among users. Vine was founded in 2012 by Rus Yusupov, Dom Hofmann, and Colin Kroll, which allowed users to create six-second looping videos. It was acquired by Twitter, which discontinued the app in early 2017. The recent TikTok ban in the US and Musk’s potential plan to bring back the Vine’s features into X could fill a gap of short-video format in the platform. TikTok Shutdown in US Begins After Ban Upheld by Supreme Court, ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Sends Notification to Android and iOS Users.

Elon Musk Says ‘We’re Looking Into It’

We’re looking into it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

