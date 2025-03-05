Vivo (vivo) has launched its new smartphone, the Vivo T4x 5G, in India with a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The T4x 5G is launched in two colour options - Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The new Vivo T4x comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor that claims to achieve a 7,28,000 score on AnTuTu Benchmarks. It offers 8GB RAM, LCD display, 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP front selfie camera. Vivo T4x 5G price in India starts at INR 12,999 sale will begin on March 12, 2025. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Nothing Smartphone Comes With 60x Ultra Zoom.

Vivo T4x With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India

Vivo T4x 5G Price (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

