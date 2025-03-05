Vivo T4x, with a dual rear camera setup and Aura Light, will be launched today in India at 12 PM. It will boast the largest 6,500mAh battery in the segment with 44W fast-charging support. Vivo T4x will also include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, scoring up to 7,28,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. As per expectations, the Vivo T4x 5G price in India will range from INR 12,000 to INR 15,000. Vivo confirmed to launch its new T4x at INR 12,XXX in its Flipkart teaser. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

Vivo T4x Launch Today in India at 12 PM With 6,500mAh Battery

