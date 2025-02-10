Vivo (vivo) has officially confirmed that its latest smartphone, Vivo V50, will be launched on February 17, 2025, in India. The vivo V50 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen processor. The smartphone maker has teased the Vivo V50 in the Starry Night colour option. Apart from that, the V50 will arrive in Titanium Grey and Rose Red options. The smartphone may feature a 6.67-inch display. The Vivo V50 will come with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide angle lens, and a front-facing camera with 50MP. It will also offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance and will run on FuntouchOS 15. The smartphone will include AI-powered features like AI Transcript Assist, Google Gemini, and more. The smartphone maker is also rumoured to introduce the Vivo V50 Pro model along with the V50 model. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset To Launch in India on March 11; Check Other Details.

Vivo V50 in Starry Night Colour Option

Inspired by the starlit sky, the new vivo V50 Starry Night is coming to take you to the stars. Ready to get mesmerised? Launching on 17th February at 12 PM.#vivoV50 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/f5H7tV5wlG — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)