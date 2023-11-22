OpenAI announced that it will be reinstating the sacked CEO Sam Altman back to his position. Sam Altman and Greg Brockman posted on X, confirming their work at OpenAI. Amid this exciting news, Greg Brockman shared a selfie showing the OpenAI staff expressing his excitement to work again with OpenAI. He wrote, "we are so back" in his official post on X. Greg Brockman also posted, "Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight." and "Amazing progress made today. We will come back stronger & more unified than ever". The selfie shows him excited and happy with the OpenAI staff members and the overall decision to reinstate Sam Altman. Satya Nadella Welcomes Sam Altman's Return as OpenAI CEO, Changes in Board; Says Microsoft Looks Forward To Building Strong Partnership.

Greg Brockman Selfie With OpenAI Staff:

we are so back pic.twitter.com/YcKwkqdNs5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

Greg Brockman Post on X on Returning To OpenAI:

we are so back pic.twitter.com/YcKwkqdNs5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

Greg Brockman Reacting To OpenAI Announcement:

Amazing progress made today. We will come back stronger & more unified than ever: https://t.co/osjgUDMkmX — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)