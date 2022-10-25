WhatsApp appears to be encountering downtime, with many users reporting 'WhatsApp down' on various other social media. Social media users flooded Twitter with complaints of WhatsApp being down. However, an official response is yet to come from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook. Not only smartphone users but even WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop apps were also down.

WhatsApp Down Reactions:

WhatsApp down since last 30 minutes. Blood Pressure rising globally. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 25, 2022

Everyone checking in on Twitter when WhatsApp or Instagram or Facebook is down pic.twitter.com/ghkKCixGCp — Adam (@FGRAdam) October 25, 2022

