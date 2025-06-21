A video has gone viral on social media where ground staff at Headingley were seen playing "jump rope" during a rain delay on the second day of the ongoing first Test between India and England in Leeds. The video has now gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Team India were bundled out for 471 runs after Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue bagged four wickets apiece. For visitors, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed respective centuries. Rishabh Pant Does 'Somersault' Celebration After Scoring His 7th Test Century During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Groundstaff at Headingley Entertain Crowd

The groundstaff at Headingley keeping the crowd entertained during the rain delay 😂 pic.twitter.com/YCRuB5YUqi — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 21, 2025

