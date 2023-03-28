Several users of WhatsApp on Tuesday took to social media to report issues after they were unable to update the messaging app on their phones. Android users said that they were facing issues as the app said showed them updates and when clicked it said that the app version is out of date. One user said that he got a message saying that the app is out of date, however, he said that there was no update available to download the app on the Play Store. Some users also said that they were unable to use web WhatsApp, however, the same wasn't confirmed. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Now Let Beta Users Keep Messages From Disappearing.

App Version Is Out of Date

My WhatsApp is already on the latest version but the app itself told me that the app version is out of date. This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/cp7WKkLF2e — Alvin (@sondesix) March 27, 2023

No Update Available To Download on the Play Store

Can you fix this shit @WhatsApp? It's saying my app is out of date but there's no update available to download on the Play Store. pic.twitter.com/6WIVCuKP86 — Arun Krishnamurthy (@arun279) March 27, 2023

WhatsAp Saying My App Is Out of Date

@WhatsApp saying my app is out of date but there's no update available to download on the Play Store.😑#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/GgNVhVmeXX — Amol More (@moreamolc) March 28, 2023

