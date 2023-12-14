Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out a new feature called "Managing emoji replacement" to roll out for beta testers in Windows 2.2350.3.0 version through "WhatsApp Beta (UWP)". The new WhatsApp feature allows users to disable the text-to-emoji replacement ensuring the original intent and tone of the text remains unchanged. Due to the automated emoji replacements, users may find it difficult to get clarity of their chosen symbols. This new feature will help the users to personalise their choice and disable the automatic replacement. The post by WABetaInfo said, "WhatsApp respects their preferences and communication style, allowing for a more customized messaging experience.". Meta’s Threads Now Available for European Union Giving Platform Opportunity To Tap More Than 448 Million People in Region.

WhatsApp Beta For Windows Get New 'Manage Emoji Replacement' Feature'

WhatsApp beta for Windows gets a feature to manage emoji replacement! Some beta testers can now disable emoji replacement as they type text after installing the latest update from the Microsoft Store.https://t.co/uy8TrNbtkh pic.twitter.com/gBuw7hdeHY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 14, 2023

