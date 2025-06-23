Grok Web will soon receive a new feature that will help users filter the files based on the type and who created them. Elon Musk's xAI has recently rolled out "Grok Sidebar" for all users and reportedly started working on features like 'Advanced Editor' and 'Grok Live' for the app. However, the upcoming feature will reportedly be launched for the Grok Web version and the filter file types like images, documents, spreadsheets, code and PDFs. It will also differentiate who created the file, like "Me" (for owner) or "Grok". Meta Introduces Passkeys on Facebook for Android and iOS Devices To Protect Against ‘Phishing and Password Spraying Attacks’.

xAI Working on Filter Feature for Files Based on Type and Creator

Grok Web will soon support Filtering files by type and who created it: pic.twitter.com/j3ad4gnemw — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) June 23, 2025

