Dr. YoungHoon Kim, a South Korean recognised for holding the official World Record for the highest IQ with a score of 276, shared a post on December 30, 2024. Dr. YoungHoon Kim, whose intelligence has been verified by the World Memory Championships and other esteemed bodies, took to social media X (previously Twitter) to express his admiration for Elon Musk. The post read, 'It is an honor to communicate with you, Elon Musk.” The post continued, with Dr. YoungHoon Kim called Elon Musk as “the smartest person on the planet.” Elon Musk Changes His X Account Name to ‘Kekius Maximus’, Puts ‘Pepe the Frog’ Meme as Profile Picture; Know More Details.

Dr. YoungHoon Kim Says ‘Elon Musk Is the Smartest Person on the Planet’

It is an honor to communicate with you, @elonmusk. Recognized as the person with the highest IQ in the world, I would like to officially define you as follows: "Elon Musk is the smartest person on the planet." — YoungHoon Kim pic.twitter.com/LtfOXUEZid — Dr. YoungHoon Kim (@yhbryankimiq) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)