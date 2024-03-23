Mumbai, March 23: Rockstar Games dropped the Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023. The trailer showed that the game might soon be released worldwide for GTA fans. However, Rockstar Games has not provided any further updates since December. GTA VI has been one of the most anticipated games since the introduction of GTA V in 2013. The game is still popular among fans after ten years of its release.

According to a report by ABPLive, the release date of GTA 6 might be pushed back to 2026 due to the challenges faced by the Rockstar's game developers. The report said that remote work difficulties have impacted the progress of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. The open-world game was scheduled to launch in 2025, but it may be delayed to 2026. The exact reasons for the delay are not confirmed by the report. Apple Shelves In-House Plans To Develop Displays With microLED Technology for Smartwatch: Reports.

The delay in the GTA 6 launch timeline has delayed the game for one year since its original announcement in 2025. The report highlighted that the Rockstar's directive for developers to work from the office will be effective from April 2024. The report said that the studio's efforts will ensure that the game is developed in optimal conditions.

GTA 6: Why Is It Getting Delayed?

Rockstar Games employees have reportedly been surprised by the studio's decision to resume work from the office and have also shared concerns about the re-emergence of harmful crunch practices. Grand Theft Auto 6 was reportedly set to launch for PS5 and Xbox gaming consoles in 2025, but due to the issues faced by the employees, the launch might be slated for 2026. Zoho Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu Says ‘Will Work To Create Advanced Chip Design Facility in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu’.

The report highlighted that Rockstar employees were told to come to the office to resume the five-day work week and follow regular office hours. Due to the sudden announcement, many workers were unsettled to the point of frustration, which likely affected the GTA 6 production. Rockstar Games is expected to announce the next GTA 6 trailer soon and confirm the launch timeline and other details.

