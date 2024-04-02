X, previously known as Twitter, has undergone significant upgrades after tech billionaire Elon Musk took over in 2022. Recently, many new features were rolled out for the platform. DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared how the platform performed in its "X traffic update" post of March 2024. The post included "traffic driven to a domain via - Google's top 100 organic search results". It showed the X witnessed 700.8 million visitors through the web and 391.7 million visitors through mobile. On the other hand, Instagram saw 561.1 million traffic through the web and 334.4 million through mobile. Facebook had 541.5 million visitors through the web and 337 million through mobile. Elon Musk replied to this X post, saying, "Is this real?" WhatsApp Bans Record Over ‘76 Lakh’ Accounts in India in Compliance With IT Rules, 2021.

Elon Musk's X Gets Higher Traffic Than Instagram and Facebook:

BREAKING: 𝕏 Traffic Update (March 2024) 𝕏 beats Instagram and Facebook again in driving traffic through Google on web and mobile both. pic.twitter.com/ylOODrpup2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 1, 2024

Elon Musk's Reaction to X Traffic of March 2024:

Is this real? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

