X CEO Linda Yaccarino shared a post on January 1, 2025, to mark the start of the new year 2025. She wished Happy New Year to everyone. Reflecting on 2024, she said, "In 2024, X changed the world. Now, you are the media." She hinted at big things coming in 2025. Yaccarino said, “2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible.” she hinted at the launch of X Money in 2025 and possible upgrades in X TV and the AI chatbot Grok. Elon Musk and Family Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Linda Yaccarino Teases Big Plans for 2025

In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!🥂 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 31, 2024

Linda Yaccarino Says Payment System ‘X Money’ Will Launch in 2025

JUST IN: X CEO says that payment system 'X Money' will launch in 2025 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 31, 2024

