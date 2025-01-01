Elon Musk and his family were spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The event was attended by high-profile guests, which marked the beginning of the New Year with glamour and celebrations. Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was seen enjoying the evening alongside his family. Elon Musk, his son X, Maye Musk, and Neuralink director Shivon Zilis were spotted at the event. Kekius Maximus Coin Price: Token Up by Over 872%, Sits at USD 0.1281; Gains Significant Attention After Elon Musk Changes X Profile.

Elon Musk and Family Spotted at Mar-a-Lago for the New Year’s Party

BREAKING: Musk Family spotted at Mar-a-Lago for the New Year's Party. pic.twitter.com/S0SwvJyO2i — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 1, 2025

Elon Musk With Donald Trump for New Year Celebration

Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis, X, Maye Musk and President Trump. pic.twitter.com/pL7aY7xfDl — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 1, 2025

