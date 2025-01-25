Elon Musk's X announced it would bring visual updates to the platform. The X visual updates were rolled out for some users to test on web UX. Brandon Jacoby, designer at X, mentioned in his post that the visual updates were "much needed" and "long overdue" to x.com. He also encouraged the users to check to see if they saw the new visual updates. However, in the X post, he only mentioned rolling out the changes to the web version and not the mobile app. Elon Musk Email to X Staff: Tech Billionaire Tells Employees That Platform ‘Barely Breaking Even’ Amid ‘Stagnant’ and ‘Unimpressive’ User Growth.

X Rolled Out Visual Updates for X.com Web, Available to Some Users

PREVIEW: X is now rolling out a Web visual update to some users - if you have access share your thoughts with Brandon below 👇 https://t.co/5DCByjqwNZ pic.twitter.com/zLZeZPIbIT — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 25, 2025

