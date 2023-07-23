Elon Musk on Sunday plans to change the Twitter logo to "X" from the famous blue bird and redirect the site to X.com from Twitter.com. In a tweet, Elon Musk said, "X.com now points to twitter.com". "Interim X logo goes live later today". In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Musk said that he's looking to make the change worldwide as soon as on Monday (July 23). Twitter’s Blue Bird To Replace With ‘X’ Logo, Announces Elon Musk.

Check Details:

JUST IN - The domain https://t.co/oqYrx40NMG has started to redirect to Twitter. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk Confirmed in a Tweet:

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)