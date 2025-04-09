Elon Musk's X platform will soon allow users to translate all the posts in the timeline into their preferred (native) language using Grok AI. This new feature will be helpful to those who regularly need to translate their posts to understand the matter on the X platform. The posts will be automatically translated, helping the users read them in the language they know. Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’.

Elon Musk's X to Automatically Translate All Posts in Timeline Using Grok

BREAKING: X will soon automatically TRANSLATE all posts in your timeline into your language using GROK! pic.twitter.com/vGpFv4Q39t — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 8, 2025

