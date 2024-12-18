Elon Musk's X is exploring ways to redesign how the media is displayed in posts on the platform. The new changes will give users more experience on the X platform and help them see the media better. A designer on X, Brandon Jacoby, posted about the upcoming changes and shared some examples of carousel versus grid view, the one that is currently used. He asked for user feedback about the changes in the media appearance on X. Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Being Used in Manipur by Terrorists, Says ‘This Is False…Satellite Beams Turned Off Over India’.

X Exploring New Ways to Display Media in Posts

we’re exploring different ways to display media in posts on X some examples below of a carousel versus the grid that’s currently used there are tons of different options and trade offs — we’d love to hear your feedback 👇 pic.twitter.com/Fc3FefyOg5 — Brandon Jacoby (@JacobyBrandon) December 18, 2024

Elon Musk's X to Redesign Display of Media

FEEDBACK: X is looking at redesigning how media is displayed. Share your thoughts below ⬇️ https://t.co/FMbf7VQOYx — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 18, 2024

