Elon Musk’s xAI is hiring now. The company is looking for Product Android Engineer to join its team in San Francisco and Palo Alto, California. The role involves using xAI’s models and algorithms to create innovative consumer products and experiences, with the goal to reach millions of users globally. Candidates will be expected to have a strong understanding of Android and iOS app development, with expertise in Java, Kotlin, and Swift. The hiring process begins with a review of the applicant's CV and a statement of their past work. If shortlisted, candidates will go through a phone interview and technical interviews, including a coding assessment and a live problem-solving session. The entire process is to be completed in a week. The position offers an annual salary ranging between USD 1,80,000 and USD 4,40,000. Elon Musk’s DOGE Rolling Out GSAi Custom AI Chatbot To Automate Some Government Tasks for Federal Employees.

Elon Musk’s xAI Hiring

We're looking to add hardcore engineers to our team. Focusing on accelerating delivery on features like voice mode. https://t.co/Y9VkUOCyny — Attila (@ablenessy) March 9, 2025

