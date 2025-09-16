OpenAI announced the release of Xcode 26 on the Mac App Store, now featuring built-in GPT-5 integration. To access it, the developers can sign in with their ChatGPT account and get higher usage limits along with real-time coding suggestions, bug fixes and improvements. The update streamlines workflows, boosts productivity, and highlights OpenAI’s push to make software development faster and smarter. It allows developers to leverage advanced AI capabilities for coding assistance. GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.
Xcode 26 Now Available on the Mac App Store
