Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that he was looking for a chief of staff for "myself." He shared a screenshot of the Chief of Staff for the requirement for Gurugram HQ. In the post, it was mentioned that the person should be hungry with common sense and empathy. The candidate must be "down to earth" and have A-grade communication skills with a learning mindset. The job description said, "Anything and everything to build the future of Zomato, including Blinkit, District, Hyperpure and Feeding India. There will not be any salary for the role; instead the person would have to pay INR 20 lakh for the opportunity. Elon Musk Net Worth Update: World’s Richest Person Gets Richer, Now Boasts USD 318 Billion in Wealth.

Deepinder Goyal Announced Hiring of Chief of Staff for Himself

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)