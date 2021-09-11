To commemorate the lives lost and honour the people who risked their lives to protect the nation, US President Joe Biden on Saturday shared a video message on the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorists attack in the states that shook not only the US but the entire world.He said "unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that." Scroll down to watch the video message by POTUS.

Joe Biden On 20 Years Of 9/11 Attacks in The US:

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

