In a shocking incident in Sir Lanka, a teenage girl who was on her way to the school was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight. The alleged abduction occurred on Saturday, January 11, in Sri Lanka's Daulagala village. A video of the incident caught on camera has also surfaced online. In the video, a teenage girl is seen going to school with her friend when, all of a sudden, a van stops, and a man steps out and abducts her in broad daylight. As the video moves further, a man is seen rushing to the girl's aide and thrashing the accused as the kidnappers drag him by starting the vehicle. It is learned that the suspect who kidnapped the girl was identified as the victim’s cousin. Indian Anglers Arrested: Sri Lankan Navy Says ‘8 Indian Fishermen Held for Poaching in Island Nation’s Territory’, Boats Seized.

Teenage Girl Kidnapped in Broad Daylight in Sri Lanka

A teenage girl in Sri Lanka's Daulagala village was abducted on January 11, while she was on her way to the school with another girl. The suspect has been identified as the victim’s cousin.#SriLanka Video: Social Media pic.twitter.com/bignvyL1I4 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 12, 2025

