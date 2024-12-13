An American Airlines New York-North Carolina flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird flew into its engine. The flight that took off from LaGuardia Airport to Charlotte was quickly diverted to the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Meanwhile, a frightening video shows the exact moment when the bird hit the jet engine. The video, recorded by a flyer, shows the bird going straight into the flight engine. American Airlines Plane Carrying 174 Passengers Loses Tyre Moments Before Takeoff in Florida, Catches Fire (Watch Video).

American Airlines Bird Strike Video

American Airlines flight AAL1722 (Airbus A321) departed LaGuardia last night enroute to Charlotte and suffered a bird strike on departure. They were able to successfully divert to JFK. Great job by the pilots and ATC! Audio via @liveatc and tracking via @AirNavRadar pic.twitter.com/kQH0KuKZP8 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) December 13, 2024

