Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that next week’s Quad leaders meeting in Sydney will not go ahead after US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All four leaders are likely to instead meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan this weekend. QUAD Leaders’ Summit 2023: Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation in Sydney Plans Huge Reception for PM Narendra Modi.

Quad Meeting in Sydney Cancelled

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. Australian PM Anthony Albanese said the leaders of Australia, US, India & Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this… pic.twitter.com/GS2xDYLrek — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

