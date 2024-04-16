A massive fire broke out in Denmark's 17th-century old Stock Exchange today, April 16. As per news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted in the historical Borsen Stock Exchange building in Denmark's Copenhagen. If reports are to be believed, the spire of the historical building has also collapsed due to the raging fire. Multiple blaze videos went viral on social media and showed the building engulfed in flames as the black smoke covered the skies. Meanwhile, the massive blaze has left netizens drawing a parallel to the Notre Dame fire incident. Denmark Plans to Expand Military Draft to Women for the First Time and Extend Service Terms.

Stock Exchange in Copenhagen Catches Fire

BREAKING: *Notre-Dame moment* Massive fire rages through the 17th-century old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark and its spire has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/4tPKVlIHlp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2024

Borsen Stock Exchange Building

Saw this building 4 days back and today 💔💔 The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire. It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/BOyjH7iLUn — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) April 16, 2024

This is Sad

This is sad: the Børsen, the 17th c. stock exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire. It was designed by the van Steenwinckel brothers, sons of Hans van Steenwinckel the Elder from Antwerp who arrived in Denmark in 1578 and became the king's architect. pic.twitter.com/FTF1yIlYir — Vincenzo DM (@DM_Vincenzo) April 16, 2024

Notre Dame Moment

BREAKING: Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment” The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire. It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 16, 2024

