A massive fire broke out in Denmark's 17th-century old Stock Exchange today, April 16. As per news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted in the historical Borsen Stock Exchange building in Denmark's Copenhagen. If reports are to be believed, the spire of the historical building has also collapsed due to the raging fire. Multiple blaze videos went viral on social media and showed the building engulfed in flames as the black smoke covered the skies. Meanwhile, the massive blaze has left netizens drawing a parallel to the Notre Dame fire incident. Denmark Plans to Expand Military Draft to Women for the First Time and Extend Service Terms.

Stock Exchange in Copenhagen Catches Fire

Borsen Stock Exchange Building

This is Sad

Notre Dame Moment

