OpenAI o3 and o4-mini models are now accessible through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in Azure AI Foundry and GitHub. These new models mark an advancement in AI reasoning capabilities and provides improved quality, safety, and performance compared to its predecessors. It offers better performance through its integration and support of the newest APIs. The o3 and o4-mini models now include a reasoning summary in their outputs. These models are the first reasoning models to fully support all available tools, similar to the mainline models, and they also feature parallel tool calling. Customers can use these capabilities to develop the next generation of agentic solutions. It is supported in the Responses API and the Chat Completions API. OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini Launched: ‘Smartest’ ChatGPT Models With Advanced Visual Tasks, Coding and Reasoning Skills.

OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini Models Now Accessible in Azure AI Foundry and GitHub

OpenAI o3 and o4-mini models are now available on Azure OpenAI Service. Key features include: 🔹 Multiple APIs support 🔹 Reasoning summary 🔹 Multimodality 🔹 Full tools support Read more: https://t.co/jmTwovUQE9 #AzureAI — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)