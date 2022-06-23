South Africa's today confirmed the first case of monkeypox. Country’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that he had been notified by the country's laboratory services that they had confirmed the first monkeypox case. The patient was a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who had no travel history, "meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa.”

