A bull strayed onto the tracks of New Jersey TRANSIT in Newark, leading to disruptions for commuters heading to Manhattan. The bull was first noticed around 10:45 am on Thursday on Frelinghuysen Avenue, close to Victoria Street, and was ultimately secured in an enclosed space. The animal will now be taken in and looked after by a nearby sanctuary. Although services experienced a delay of up to 45 minutes between Penn Station, normal operations have resumed, albeit with minor lingering delays. A video of the bull running on the tracks quickly went viral on social media. Northern Lights in US and UK? Aurora Borealis Might Light Up Skies in United States and Europe Due to Massive Solar Storm.

Bull Spotted Running on Train Tracks in US

WATCH: Bull spotted running loose on train tracks at Newark Penn Station - causing delays pic.twitter.com/7nCzBLI0Uh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 14, 2023

Bull on Rail Tracks

There is a loose bull on the tracks at Newarks Penn Station as authorities try to catch it. All tracks delayed pic.twitter.com/In7D6dm6e6 — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) December 14, 2023

