A major incident occurred on Highway 401 in Pickering in Canada's Ontario, late Tuesday night when a tree-vehicle collision led to a massive fire and traffic jams. According to the reports, the collision of three vehicles, two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle and the ensuing fire happened on the highway near Brock Road shortly before 11 pm. Following this, the highway was closed in both directions. Emergency crews are responding to the situation. Canada: Thousands Evacuated Due to Halifax Wildfires.

Canada Vehicle Crash Video

#BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to a major incident on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/u3dDl1dpMg — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 21, 2023

Vehicle Collision on Highway 401

#BREAKING: Tanker fire raging on the 401 in Pickering, Ontario. Medics are staging nearby but can not yet reach the scene to check for casualties. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/bCwALnI8I0 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 21, 2023

