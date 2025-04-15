NVIDIA recently annoucned USD 500 billion investment AI supercomputers in the United States. The company announced that it would work with the leading manufactures to design and build factories in the US and within four years, it would engage in production of AI tools. US President Donald Trump said, "NVIDIA COMMITS 500 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A.I. SUPERCOMPUTERS, PLUS IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY". He said that it was a "very big and exciting news" and said that all necessary permits will be expedited and delivered to NVIDIA. He said he would also do the same for other companies becoming part of Golden Age of America. India Can Create 2.5 Million Direct Jobs by Tripling Automotive Exports to USD 60 Billion and Generating USD 25 Billion Trade Surplus by 2030: Government.

US President Donald Trump Welcomed NVIDIA With USD 500 Billion Investment in Country

BREAKING: President Trump says, "all necessary permits will be expedited to Nvidia" after the company committed to build $500 billion in the USA. pic.twitter.com/C2GEDLHpG1 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 15, 2025

