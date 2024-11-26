US President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada starting his first day in office. Trump cited illegal immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, as key drivers for the decision. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before." The post further read, "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders." Trump emphasised that the tariffs would remain until Mexico and Canada address the "invasion" and illegal drug trade. Reportedly, Trump also revealed intentions to implement a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods unless they curb the flow of fentanyl into the US. Transgender Troops May Be Removed From US Military, Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order Against Participation of Trans People in Armed Forces: Reports.

Donald Trump Vows 25% Tariffs on Mexico, Canada

BREAKING: Trump announcement on new tariffs pic.twitter.com/InIoksqN0H — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 26, 2024

