US President Donald Trump responded sharply to China’s decision to impose a 34% additional tariff on all US goods starting April 10. Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed China “panicked” and “played it wrong,” adding, “They cannot afford to do it!” The move comes after Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including China, adding a 34% levy on Chinese goods, raising total tariffs to 54% for the year. China’s finance ministry confirmed the new tariffs, sparking global market volatility. Despite the market reaction, Trump defended the move, stating, “Taxpayers have been ripped off for over 50 years. But it is not going to happen anymore.” The trade war shows no signs of cooling. Tariff War: China Announces 34% Retaliatory Tariffs on All US Goods.

Donald Trump Slams China

CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO! Donald Trump Truth Social 04/04/25 09:25 AM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 4, 2025

