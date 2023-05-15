North Korean hackers are reportedly said to have stolen $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan, according to a report by Nikkei. As per a report in Reuters, the hacker groups which are said to be affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017. The Nikkei business daily report on Monday said that North Korea has stolen $721 million in crypto from Japan over the past five years, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Elliptic. Cryptocurrency Hackers Stole $3.8 Billion From Crypto Investors in 2022, Says Report.

North Korea Stole $721 Million in Cryptocurrency?

BREAKING: Nikkei reports that North Korea has stolen $721 million in crypto from Japan over the past five years — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 15, 2023

