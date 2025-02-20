Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, Collapses on Stage While Presiding Over State's Senate Chamber; Video Surfaces

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, February 19, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. After the incident, Lt Governor Delbert Hosemann's office shared an update about his health. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his office said.

Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, Collapses on Stage While Presiding Over State's Senate Chamber; Video Surfaces
Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2025 07:49 AM IST

A video going viral on social media shows Mississippi's Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsing while presiding over the state Senate chamber. It is said that Delbert Hosemann was conscious when the medical staff was attending to him. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, February 19, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. After the incident, Lt Governor Delbert Hosemann's office shared an update about his health. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his office said. In the viral clip, 77-year-old Hosemann is seen slumping over his podium and microphone and falling on one side. Mississippi Senator Bradford Blackmon Introduces ‘Contraception Begins at Erection Act’, Seeks Ban on Masturbation, Casual Sex.

Delbert Hosemann Collapses at Mississippi State Capitol

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Delbert Hosemann Lieutenant Governor Mississippi Mississippi State Capitol Sate Senate chamber United States Viral Video
You might also like
Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, Collapses on Stage While Presiding Over State's Senate Chamber; Video Surfaces
Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2025 07:49 AM IST

A video going viral on social media shows Mississippi's Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsing while presiding over the state Senate chamber. It is said that Delbert Hosemann was conscious when the medical staff was attending to him. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, February 19, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. After the incident, Lt Governor Delbert Hosemann's office shared an update about his health. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his office said. In the viral clip, 77-year-old Hosemann is seen slumping over his podium and microphone and falling on one side. Mississippi Senator Bradford Blackmon Introduces ‘Contraception Begins at Erection Act’, Seeks Ban on Masturbation, Casual Sex.

Delbert Hosemann Collapses at Mississippi State Capitol

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Delbert Hosemann Lieutenant Governor Mississippi Mississippi State Capitol Sate Senate chamber United States Viral Video
You might also like
Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'
World

Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'
Brawl Over ‘Free Fire’ in Eluru: Massive Fight Erupts Between Groups of Students on Road After Argument Over Online Game in Andhra Pradesh, Video Surfaces
News

Brawl Over ‘Free Fire’ in Eluru: Massive Fight Erupts Between Groups of Students on Road After Argument Over Online Game in Andhra Pradesh, Video Surfaces
Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video)
News

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video)
Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'
World

Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'
Brawl Over ‘Free Fire’ in Eluru: Massive Fight Erupts Between Groups of Students on Road After Argument Over Online Game in Andhra Pradesh, Video Surfaces
News

Brawl Over ‘Free Fire’ in Eluru: Massive Fight Erupts Between Groups of Students on Road After Argument Over Online Game in Andhra Pradesh, Video Surfaces
Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video)
News

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video)
Yashtika Acharya’s Death Caught on Camera: Gold Medallist Female Power-Lifter Dies After 270-Kg Rod Falls on Neck During Training in Bikaner Gym; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Yashtika Acharya’s Death Caught on Camera: Gold Medallist Female Power-Lifter Dies After 270-Kg Rod Falls on Neck During Training in Bikaner Gym; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Man City
200K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Man City
200K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot