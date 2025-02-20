Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, Collapses on Stage While Presiding Over State's Senate Chamber; Video Surfaces

A video going viral on social media shows Mississippi's Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsing while presiding over the state Senate chamber. It is said that Delbert Hosemann was conscious when the medical staff was attending to him. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, February 19, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. After the incident, Lt Governor Delbert Hosemann's office shared an update about his health. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his office said. In the viral clip, 77-year-old Hosemann is seen slumping over his podium and microphone and falling on one side. Mississippi Senator Bradford Blackmon Introduces ‘Contraception Begins at Erection Act’, Seeks Ban on Masturbation, Casual Sex.

Delbert Hosemann Collapses at Mississippi State Capitol

NEW: Mississippi Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann collapses while presiding over the state Senate chamber. He was reportedly conscious while being tended to by medical staff, according to local reports. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all… pic.twitter.com/A1tTeR1l24 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2025

