US President President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to keep TikTok alive in the United States. The development comes hours after Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States of America. It is learned that President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to keep TikTok accessible in the US so that a deal can be reached. It is also reported that President Trump gave ByteDance 75-day grace period from US ban. TikTok Ban on Hold: ByteDance Starts Restoring TikTok Services in US, Thanks Donald Trump for Assuring That Service Providers Won’t Face Penalties.

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order To Pause TikTok Ban

JUST IN - President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order to keep TikTok alive so that a deal can be reached pic.twitter.com/GUk4Yoa26S — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)