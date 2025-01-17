Rats have infiltrated the Houston Police Department’s narcotics evidence room, consuming seized drugs and jeopardising over 3,600 open cases, officials reported. Mayor John Whitmire highlighted the severity, noting rats have eaten from 400,000 pounds of marijuana in storage, along with mushrooms. The district attorney’s office has alerted defense attorneys, though only one active case has been directly affected. The Harris County DA’s Office has authorised the destruction of drug evidence from resolved cases before 2015 to mitigate risks. General counsel Joshua Reiss stated the issue isn’t unique to Houston, as similar problems have been reported nationwide since the 1990s. Authorities are now addressing the infestation to protect evidence integrity and ensure fair legal proceedings. Hantavirus in US: Rat Disease Spreads to Humans, Kills 4 People; Know Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention.

