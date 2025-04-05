A disturbing video from the Malwani area in Mumbai's Malad has gone viral, showing two women allegedly consuming drugs inside an auto-rickshaw in broad daylight. The clip, reportedly shot near Malwani Gate No 6, features a conversation where the women openly admit their addiction and reveal buying two sachets for INR 200. A man, seemingly recording secretly, is heard confronting them and warning them about the health risks. One woman responded, “We are addicted… we can’t live without it,” refusing even the idea of switching to cigarettes. The video, posted by a user on X, tagged Mumbai Police and local officials, prompting a swift police response. Authorities have confirmed that Malvani Police have been alerted and are investigating. Mumbai: Woman Swallows 84 Cocaine Capsules to Smuggle Drugs, Arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Women Caught Consuming Drugs in Rickshaw in Mumbai’s Malwani, Police Alerted

We have informed the Senior Officials of Malvani Police Station. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 2, 2025

