A shocking incident from a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has gone viral after a surprise bag check revealed condoms, drugs, knives, bicycle chains, and other objectionable items in possession of students from Classes 7 to 10. Teachers and parents were left stunned, prompting the school to hold urgent counselling sessions. The Vice Principal confirmed the recovery of items linked to criminal behaviour and stressed the need for awareness. The exact motive behind students bringing such items remains unknown. Zilla Parishad’s Group Education Officer, Nilesh Patil, has called for regular surprise checks across schools and urged parents to remain vigilant. A video showing the seized items has since sparked outrage online. ‘Gen-Z Haircut Not Allowed’: Mira-Bhayandar School Prema Laxman Vidyalaya Calls Barber to Tonsure Heads of Students With Fashionable Haircuts, Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions.

Condoms Found in Students’ Bag in Nashik School

